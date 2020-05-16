Southampton musicians organise a 24 hour ‘Singathon’ in aid of Yellow Door

A group of Southampton-based musicians, including Southampton University alumni, will be taking part in a 24 hour singing live stream in order to raise money for a local charity.

The event will take place from 8am on Friday 22nd May 2020, and will feature a range of performers of many different genres.

We spoke to the event organisers to find out more about what they’re doing and why:

“Yellow Door are a charity that mean an awful lot to so many people from Hampshire. The Southampton-based domestic abuse and sexual assault charity provide invaluable support to those struggling. With their helpline and online advice, their help is so desperately needed during this outbreak, with a dramatic rise in domestic violence. So, we wanted to do something. Imy Brighty-Potts, who is the lead organiser of this event, has fundraised for Yellow Door throughout the year by fighting in RAG’s Charity Boxing Matches and collecting change throughout international Women’s Day events. Now, we are bringing together 30 musicians who are from the university and uni alumnus. With musical theatre singers from Showstoppers and musicians from Music Society, and LiveSoc, there are so many incredible and different musicians singing together over this 24 hour period. With half hour sets starting from 8am, we will be releasing a line up soon! Our fundraising link is here, so please help us out and donate what you can. 24 hours is a long time to live stream, with some singers singing in the middle of the night, so please motivate us to keep going and help this amazing charity!”

To stay updated about the event, head to their Facebook page. If you’d like to donate, head to their JustGiving page.