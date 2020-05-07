Banksy artwork appears at Southampton General Hospital

Infamous street artist Banksy has created another artwork celebrating NHS heroes during the lockdown, and this most recent piece is situated at Southampton General Hospital.

Titled “Game Changer” the piece focuses on a young boy playing with a toy designed like a Nurse, while Batman and Spiderman are found nearby in a bin. The nurse, in their face mask and with arm outstretched is situated in a pose more well-known for heroes such as Superman in pop culture media.

The artist even left a note along with it, saying he hopes to cheer people up and brighten the place a little even “if it’s [a]black and white” piece of artwork. After the lockdown is lifted, the piece itself will be auctioned off to raise money for NHS charities.