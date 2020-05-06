Nuffield Southampton Theatres go into administration

Nuffield Southampton Theatres has gone into administrations after having shut their doors in March to visitors, it has been confirmed.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres (NST), which employs 80 staff, opened in 1964 and has run a number of venues including the Nuffield Theatre on Highfield Campus.

Joint administrator Greg Palfrey, from insolvency firm Smith and Williamson, said that it was a “sad day not only for Southampton […] but for the country’s theatreland in general”.

Palfrey paid particular tribute to the company’s staff, “the vast majority of whom have been furloughed and are anxious about their jobs”.

The company will now be sold if possible, but Palfrey admits that this is being done in “testing conditions [with]no parallel in modern history”.

Doors to the Nuffield Southampton Theatre closed on 17 March in line with Government restrictions, with no view at the time of writing of when buildings like theatres, cinemas and restaurants can reopen to their full capacity.