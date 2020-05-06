Lady Gaga announces release date for new album Chromatica

The much anticipated sixth studio album from the pop sensation was postponed from it’s original April 10th release date due to the current global pandemic, with Gaga saying “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us […], it just doesn’t feel right for me to release this album with all that going on during this global pandemic.”.

We currently only have one single available from of the upcoming album Chromatica: ‘Stupid Love’, which was released earlier this year on February 28th. However, with Gaga recently organising the One World: Together at Home online charity livestream, everyone is going gaga for Gaga like it was 2009, and any reminders of life before lockdown are much appreciated.

Chromatica will be released on 29th May via Interscope Records

Catch the video for ‘Stupid Love’ below: