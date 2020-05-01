Nostalgic News: Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens was published 30 years ago

30 years ago, Aziraphale and Crowley embarked on their unlikely apocalyptic adventure when Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens was released on the 1st May 1990. In this novel, Gaiman and Pratchett managed to create the most hilariously improbable depiction of the apocalypse in the fantasy genre, blurring the lines between good and evil in this biblical exploit.

The angel and demon protagonists team up to become the most iconic duo in the universe, and only they can stop the oncoming Armageddon. As well as being sheer comedic gold, Good Omens has real depth to it, with characters you can’t help but love.

Good Omens has been well beloved among fantasy fans since its release, and since Terry Pratchett’s death in 2015, it has become a symbol of what made him such a celebrated fantasy author. Most recently, Gaiman succeeded (after many attempts) to adapt Good Omens to the small screen, in Amazon Prime’s glorious series of the same name.

Good Omens is such a universally appreciated novel that it should be on everyone’s To Read list – the apocalypse never looked so good.

Watch the trailer for the Amazon Prime adaptation here: