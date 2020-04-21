Nostalgic News: ABBA’s self-titled album was released 45 years ago

ABBA’s self-titled album, ABBA, was released in 1975 during the Swedish supergroups hay-day. Fans are sure to be familiar with this album, as it features some of their greatest hits including ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘SOS’, and ‘I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do’. But for those wishing to step out of the Mamma Mia franchise soundtrack, ABBA is made up of some other great tracks. Intertwining an array of genres, ‘Hey, Hey Helen’ is sung to a rock-synth tune, ‘Tropical Island’ takes on more reggae tones, and funk even appears in ‘Man In The Middle’. Of their 8 studio albums, ABBA’s self-titled album, released 45 years ago, is certainly one of their greatest. It features a variety of genres, some well-known classics, and other great hits like ‘Rock Me’, which is why ABBA is an amazing album that’ll get anyone grooving.

Watch the music video for ‘Mamma Mia’ below: