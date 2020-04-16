Nostalgic News: Kick-Ass was released 10 years ago

Superhero films are everywhere but Kick-Ass, released in 2010, reworks the classic superhero narrative. Despite it receiving a great deal of controversy for the explicit violence throughout, especially that performed by a child, it generated a huge cult following. The story follows Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson), a normal teenager who aspires to become a real-life superhero and meets others with the same goal; Big Daddy (Nicholas Cage) and Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz). Directed, produced and written by Matthew Vaughn (among others), Kick-Ass is a superhero film for people that aren’t crazy about superhero films, in part because it feels more like a coming-of-age narrative simply framed by the superhero genre. It feels like a true collaboration where the direction, writing, and cinematography plays so well with one another to create a film that plays with your emotions in a way that can make you sob, but will make you laugh.

Watch the trailer below: