Nostalgic News: American Psycho was released 20 years ago

Based on the controversial novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho, starring Christian Bale, premiered 20 years ago. The story follows the unreliable narrator Patrick Bateman, a classic late-90s era Wall Street yuppy, and his descent into madness. American Psycho is infamous for its graphic depictions of violence, especially against women, and quickly developed a cult following. Along with Fight Club, it has been described as a zeitgeist piece of fiction defining the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st. American Psycho paints a chilling picture as it conveys the idea that psychopaths devoid of empathy can be hiding in plain sight. It goes further than this, suggesting that a consumeristic, egoistic society is what drove them to psychopathy in the first place. Christian Bale expertly interprets the character of Patrick Bateman as the distortion of the American Dream. In a world where hyper-capitalism and excessive consumption still reign supreme, American Psycho is just as relevant as it was 20 years ago.

Watch the trailer below: