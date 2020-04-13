Nostalgic News: Green Day’s 39/Smooth was released 30 years ago

It’s official: the world has been blessed with the music of Green Day for 30 years. You heard right – on the 13th of April 1990, Green Day released their debut studio album, 39/Smooth.

Before the 90s punk angst of Dookie and the political rage of American Idiot came the pure teenage yearning of Green Day’s humble beginnings, when the rock legends were just 18-year-olds trying to make their way in the world.

Although the tracks on 39/Smooth are not the best-remembered in Green Day’s discography, songs like ‘Going to Pasalacqua’ and their cover of Operation Ivy’s ‘Knowledge’ still make an appearance on their live sets. Even though they were just starting out, 39/Smooth was well-received by the 924 Gilman Street crowd, California’s iconic punk venue. It’s a perfect representation of the California scene in the early 90s, with the addition of classically romantic lyrics. 39/Smooth also stands out for its totally different guitar style in comparison to the rest of their records. If you want to see a whole new side of Green Day, all you have to do is go back to the start.

Green Day’s 39/Smooth is out now via Lookout Records.