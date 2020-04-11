BAFTA Games award winners announced

Earlier this month, the winners for the 16th BAFTA Games Awards were announced. In light of the Corvid-19 outbreak, the decision has since been made to cancel the physical event. Instead, the ceremony was held as a live stream on April 2nd, the original date of the ceremony in London, and pre-recorded acceptance speeches from the winners were played.

Prior to the event, Control and Death Stranding led the way with eleven nominations apiece, breaking the record for most nominations set by God of War the previous year. 18 possible categories had awards available, including Best Animation category, which is new for the awards ceremony.

Only two games were awarded more than one: both Outer Wilds and Disco Elysium were both awarded three BAFTAs, with the former winning “Game of the Year”.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 won the title for the inaugural Best Animation, while Untitled Goose Game won in the Best Family Game category. Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to) won for Games Beyond Entertainment, Apex Legends for Multiplayer, and Death Stranding was awarded for Best Technical Achievement.

The full list of the awards can be found on the BAFTA website, and the livestream can be rewatched below or on its social media pages including Facebook.