Nostalgic News: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was released 95 years ago

Having sold over 30 million copies, The Great Gatsby is one of the modern greats of literature. Studied by millions across the globe, it is a story of class, lust and the American dream. Following the life of Jay Gatsby, told by the narrator Nick Carraway, it details the journey of an upcoming stock trader who quickly learns about the conflict between the established upper class and those that have earned their fortune, and the truth about Gatsby’s life.

Since the release of the book in 1925, it has been transformed into 5 films, the most recent casting Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby in the 2013 adaptation. The film itself made over $350 million worldwide and was one of the larger releases of the year, earning two oscars at the academy awards.

The Great Gatsby is a timeless classic which is still read to this day by students across the world, and is considered to be one of the best works of the 20th century.

Watch the trailer to the 2013 adaptation below: