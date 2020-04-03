Nostalgic News: All Time Low’s Future Hearts was released five years ago

Released five years ago, All Time Low’s sixth studio Album Future Hearts is still one of the band’s more chart-topping releases. The album’s release has the unique status of being the only album of All Time Low to be released on cassette. Future Hearts features upbeat singles such as “Kids in the Dark” as well as slower pieces like “Tidal Waves” which featured Mark Hoppus from Blink-182.

The album premiered at number 2 on the Billboard Top 200, only being beaten by the Furious 7 soundtrack, and was certified silver in the UK with over 70,000 downloads. “Missing You” was even nominated for Kerrang’s Alternative Single of the Year. As the last album the band made with label Hopeless Records before being signed onto Fuelled by Ramen, it was critically praised for its new sound and direction.

Watch the video for ‘Kids In The Dark’ below: