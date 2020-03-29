Watch: Killing Eve season 3 trailer released

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of the last season. If you haven’t watched the show yet and want to be surprised, look away now!

The Coronavirus has had a huge impact across the entertainment industry, with several films and TV shows having to be pushed back or having their filming postponed due to self-isolation. Killing Eve, however, has fortunately been brought forward, so we will get some new Villanelle content sooner rather than later!

The third season begins with the events of the final episode of the last season, in which Villanelle stabbed Eve and left her to die. However, as is always the way in this show, she survived, and when Villanelle finds out she is desperate to find her. Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer have returned to their respective roles as Eve and Villanelle, alongside Fiona Shaw as Eve’s MI6 boss Carolyn, and Kim Bodnia as Villanelle’s handler Konstantin.

Although based upon the Codename Villanelle series of novels by Luke Jennings, each season of the show has featured a different female show runner. The first season of the show was written by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was succeeded by former Call The Midwife actress Emerald Fennel in the second season. The third season will be written by Suzanne Heathcote, who was the Executive Story Editor for Fear the Walking Dead, the prequel series to The Walking Dead.

The third season has been brought forward by two weeks and unlike previous seasons, UK fans do not have very long to wait to see it. BBC America aired the first two seasons several weeks prior to our own BBC, but this time around we get it one day after the US.

Killing Eve season 3 will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on 13th April. Watch the trailer below: