Coronavirus: What’s been cancelled so far?

The rise in COVID-19 has had a huge effect on the entertainment industry. Events and movie releases are being cancelled or postponed, and it’s all getting quite confusing. So, without further ado, here’s an article which will be updated regularly listing the biggest changes that are taking place.

Last updated: 13th March 2020, 2:30 pm

Concerts

Stormzy has rescheduled the Asia leg of his ‘Heavy is the Head World Tour’, and cancelled his gig last week in Zurich, as the government have banned events with over 1,000 people there. As a result, Avril Lavigne and Sam Fender are among other artists who have had to cancel Zurich shows.

Louis Tomlinson cancelled a show in Milan on 11th March, but has assured fans he will be back in July to compensate. Mabel also cancelled a show in Milan back in February. *UPDATE* Louis announced on 12th March that he has postponed his entire European tour until August

Madonna has cancelled two shows in Paris on 10th and 11th March, as France has also banned gatherings of over 1,000 people.

A bush fire relief concert in Australia which was set to be headlined by Miley Cyrus on 13th March has been cancelled, but she has promised donations to help victims of the bush fires in compensation.

Pearl Jam have indefinitely postponed their shows across the US and Canada, which were due to take place across March and April.

The Who are the first band to have cancelled their entire UK and Ireland tour – it was due to begin on March 16th in Manchester, but all 10 shows are set to be rescheduled.

Billie Eilish has postponed all her remaining March tour dates in the US, and is expected to announce new dates soon.

Mumford and Sons have postponed their Teenage Cancer Trust show which was due to take place on 23rd March at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Plain White T’s have cancelled their gig at The Joiners on 17th March

Korpiklaani + Burning Witches have cancelled their gig at The 1865 on 18th March

IDLES have postponed their gig at The 1865 from 19th March to 3rd June – all tickets will still be valid, or refunds can be obtained from point of sale.

Festivals

Coachella Festival in California has been rescheduled from April to October, as has country music festival Stagecoach

SXSW Festival, which was due to take place 13th-22nd March in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled. There are plans to live stream some performances by Welsh acts from a smaller venue in Cardiff.

Tomorrowland Festival, which was due to take place 14th-21st March in the French Alps, has been cancelled. The summer edition, which takes place in Belgium in July, is still set to go ahead.

The Prague International Film Festival has been cancelled.

Snowbombing Festival in Austria, which was due to be headlined by Liam Gallagher in April, has been cancelled.

Tribeca Film Festival, which was due to take place in April, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been given.

Films

Bond 25, No Time To Die, has been delayed from April to November.

Peter Rabbit 2 has been pushed back from 27th March to 7th August.

A three-week shoot in Italy for Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed.

has been delayed. A Quiet Place 2, wish was meant to be released on 19th March, has been delayed. A new release date has not yet been given.

Fast and Furious 9, which was due to be released in May, has been pushed back to April 2021.

Mulan‘s release date has been pushed back from it’s original 27th March release date – a new date hasn’t yet been given.

The New Mutants has been pushed back yet again due to Coronavirus – its release date has changed several times as it was initially due for release in 2018. No new date has been given thus far, but it is expected later in 2020.

Antlers has been pushed back from 17th April, with no new date given thus far

Television

Production for the fourth series of Riverdale has been suspended after a member of the production team reportedly came into contact with somebody who tested positive for Coronavirus.

US talk shows: Filming has been suspended on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Late Night With Seth Myers – all are due to start again around 30th March Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The View are continuing without studio audiences



Theatre Performances

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella production in the West End has been pushed back to October, instead of the summer.

Broadway performances between 12th March and 13th April have been cancelled.

Other events

Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle has been indefinitely postponed. It was due to take place 12th-16th March.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA has been cancelled for this year, and is set to return in 2021.

The London Book Fair, which was due to take place 10th-12th March, has been cancelled.

Gaming expo E3, which was due to take place in June, has been cancelled.

All Call of Duty Live 2020 events have been moved online only.

The BAFTA Game Awards will be a live stream rather than a red carpet ceremony on 2nd April

EGX Rezzed is being moved from 26th-28th March to Summer 2020.

Overwatch League have cancelled all events throughout March and April.

Record Store Day 2020 was due to take place on 18th April, but has been postponed to 20th June.

