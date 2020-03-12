Matt Lucas to take over presenting from Sandi Toksvig on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Comedian and Little Britain star Matt Lucas will be joining Noel Fielding for the upcoming season of The Great British Bake Off that begins filming in the Spring. The change comes after Sandi Toksvig, who had been presenting the show alongside Fielding since its move to Channel 4, announced her departure from the show back in January.

Lucas celebrated the news on Twitter by posting a photo of his Little Britain character Marjorie Dawes, who ran a FatFighters class, and has said that he’s “chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.” He added “I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers.” Noel Fielding, his co-presenter, stated “I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph.”

It is clear that his presence is well received with the Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood saying that Lucas is going to be “a fantastic addition to the team,” with Prue Leith adding “the combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?”

Social media flooded with congratulatory comments, with many like Rylan Clark-Neal saying that the addition was “brilliant news” and that “if [Matt doesn’t] dress as Marjorie for the first ep I may cry.” Despite the praise, some voiced their irritation saying they would have preferred to see a woman or a person-of-colour replace Toksvig. Although she has announced her departure, Toksvig’s last appearances will be in the upcoming Stand Up To Cancer celebrity specials. Matt Lucas will join the team for the 11th series.

The chief executive of the show’s production company, Richard McKerrow, said “It’s extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family, he’s a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can’t wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent.” Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4 added, “We’re thrilled that one much-loved national institution is joining another. Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter – he’s warm, hilarious and loves cake.”

Lucas’s addition to the show is definitely exciting, and the duo of he and Fielding is sure to make entertaining TV. The next series of Bake Off will start filming in Spring, with it airing later in the year.

