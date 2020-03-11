Coronavirus: What’s been cancelled so far?

The rise in COVID-19 has had a huge effect on the entertainment industry. Events and movie releases are being cancelled or postponed, and it’s all getting quite confusing. So, without further ado, here’s an article which will be updated regularly listing the biggest changes that are taking place.

Wash your hands, folks!

Last updated: 11th March 2020, 10: 40 am

Concerts

Stormzy has rescheduled the Asia leg of his ‘Heavy is the Head World Tour’, and cancelled his gig last week in Zurich, as the government have banned events with over 1,000 people there. As a result, Avril Lavigne and Sam Fender are among other artists who have had to cancel Zurich shows.

Louis Tomlinson cancelled a show in Milan on 11th March, but has assured fans he will be back in July to compensate. Mabel also cancelled a show in Milan back in February.

Madonna has cancelled two shows in Paris on 10th and 11th March, as France has also banned gatherings of over 1,000 people.

A bush fire relief concert in Australia which was set to be headlined by Miley Cyrus on 13th March has been cancelled, but she has promised donations to help victims of the bush fires in compensation.

Pearl Jam have indefinitely postponed their shows across the US and Canada, which were due to take place across March and April.

Festivals

Coachella Festival in California has been rescheduled from April to October, as has country music festival Stagecoach

SXSW Festival, which was due to take place 13th-22nd March in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled. There are plans to live stream some performances by Welsh acts from a smaller venue in Cardiff.

Tomorrowland Festival, which was due to take place 14th-21st March in the French Alps, has been cancelled. The summer edition, which takes place in Belgium in July, is still set to go ahead.

The Prague International Film Festival has been cancelled.

Films

Bond 25, No Time To Die, has been delayed from April to November.

Peter Rabbit 2 has been pushed back from 27th March to 7th August.

A three-week shoot in Italy for Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed.

Theatre Performances

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella production in the West End has been pushed back to October, instead of the summer.

Other events