Lady Gaga announces special six-city tour

Lady Gaga will be hitting the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide tour. The tour will kick start in Paris on 24 July at Stade de France followed by London on 30 July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then to Boston, Toronto, Chicago and finishing in New Jersey.

The tour will no doubt see Gaga perform her upcoming album, after releasing Stupid Love, the first single from her sixth studio album. The song marked a new era for Gaga, reminiscent of the ARTPOP era and us fans are LIVING for it.

Tickets will be limited to two per customer and each ticket bought for The Chromatica Ball in the UK will include a donation to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Tickets go on sale on 13 March for the Paris, London and Toronto shows whilst the Boston, Chicago and New Jersey shows tickets are released on 16 March. Pre-sale is on 10 March at 9am GMT for fans who have pre-ordered Lady Gaga’s upcoming album from the Official Lady Gaga Store. These shows are expected to sell out quickly so if you would love to see Lady Gaga perform on her exclusive world tour you will have to be quick!

For all tour and ticket information click here.