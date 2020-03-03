Nostalgic News: 50 Cent – The Massacre was released 15 years ago

The number 1 album of 2005 was this crucially influential second album from hip-hop royalty 50 Cent. Huge hits like ‘Piggy Bank’ and ‘Just A Lil Bit’ came from this very album. The album was the successor to the monolithic Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ which featured anthems like ‘In Da Club’, ‘P.I.M.P.’ and ‘Many Men’. The Massacre gave production credits to legends such as Dr Dre, Sha Money XL and even Eminem. The Massacre was pivotal to 50’s career, despite being arguably less successful in the long run to albums such as his debut. The same year a video game was released which had the player control 50 himself, and the album achieved over 10 million sales – certifying The Massacre as 5x Platinum in the US and 2x Platinum in the UK. The album was also nominated for a Grammy, only narrowly losing out to Kanye’s Late Registration.

Watch the video for ‘Just A Lil Bit’ below: