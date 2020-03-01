Critical Role announces new novel

In a year already jam-packed with events, projects, and its continuing Dungeons and Dragons campaign, Critical Role had announced its first non-fiction title.

Called The World of Critical Role, the publication will look behind the scenes of the nerdy phenomenon, and how a friend’s game of Dungeons and Dragons has turned into the most popular RPG stream on the internet. The book will feature all-new interviews with the cast that includes Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien and Ashley Johnson, as well as showcasing fan-created art and cosplay from the show.

2020 is a busy world for Critical Role‘s DM Matthew Mercer; among the weekly liveshows hosted on Twitch, the show also has its official Wizards of the Coast content setting The Explorers Guide to Wildemount releasing on March 17th, and the first series of its record-breaking Kickstarter funded animated series being released on Amazon Prime in Autumn 2020.

The World of Critical Role will be published by Penguin Random House in September 2020.