The Brit Awards 2020

The Brit Awards saw huge wins this year for South London rappers Stormzy and Dave, who both were the standouts at the awards.

Dave won Album of the Year award for Psychodrama and showed just why this deserved the huge win through his politically driven performance of his track ‘Black’ which also included a number of freestyled lyrics. He rapped “we want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing, but Grenfell victims still need accommodation and we still need support for the Windrush generation”. Dave also criticised the media for its treatment of Meghan Markle compared to Kate, and branded Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “real racist”. Dave gave a voice to the voiceless through his politically charged performance and though this is common for an award show its still amazing to see an artist use their voice for the good.

Other standout moments include Tyler the Creator’s acceptance speech for Best International Male as he declared “I know she is at home pissed off, thank you Theresa May”. There is a lot of irony in this win as in 2015 May had barred Tyler the Creator from Great Britain and five years later he is winning one of the leading British awards. This wasn’t the only funny acceptance speech as Lewis Capaldi won Song of The Year for ‘Someone You Loved’, which many have linked to his Love Island star ex-girlfriend Paige Turley. Onstage he proclaimed, “contrary to popular belief people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island”, he then went on to declare that the song is actually about his late grandmother.

Jack Whitehall hosted the Brit Awards and attempted to make entertaining banter with famous musicians, and although this usually fails it did give us a comedy gold moment involving both Harry Styles and Lizzo. Jack reached for Harry’s drink to take a sip, which then he realised was neat tequila. Then, Lizzo spun around and proceeded to down the entire drink, which caused Jack, Harry and the entire room to stand-up and cheer.

Here is the list of winners in full:

Best Male Artist – Stormzy

Best Female Artist – Mabel

Best International Male – Tyler the Creator

Best International Female – Billie Eilish

Song of the Year – Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

Album of the Year – Psychodrama, Dave

Best Group – Foals

Best New Artist – Lewis Capaldi

Producer of The Year – Fred again..

Rising Star – Celeste

Watch the Harry Styles and Lizzo Moment here:

Catch up on The Brit Awards 2020 on ITV Hub.