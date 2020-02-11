Reading and Leeds line-up announced

At long last, Reading and Leeds have finally announced the first wave of acts in their lineup for 2020, and will undoubtedly divide opinion between fans. Although former Oasis member Liam Gallagher was announced previously as Saturday (Reading)/Sunday (Leeds) night’s headliner, the other two have been unveiled as UK Grime artist Stormzy who topped Glastonbury’s bill last year and one of the World’s most beloved rock acts, Rage Against The Machine who will be performing as part of their world reunion tour.

In addition, there is the usual pletphora of Rock, Hip-hop, and Alternative artists like Slowthai, Sam Fender, Run the Jewels, Idles and Two Door Cinema Club along with some of The Edge’s favourite acts this year including Fontaines D.C, Easy Life, beabadoobee, Sports Team, and Fickle Friends.

Although the recent trend of Rap/hip-hop have proved to be polarising for some, acts like rising star Denzel Curry, genre favourite Danny Brown, and Experimental hip-hop JPEGMafia will hopefully silence these voices. On the other hand, names like YouTuber KSI could prove otherwise.

Reading and Leeds Festival takes place from 28-30th August 2020 in Richfield Avenue, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds. To get tickets, or for more information, click here.