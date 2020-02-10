Parasite steals the show at the Oscars

Parasite, the South Korean dark comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, was the surprise winner of the big awards at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The film led the winner’s list with four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Joon-ho. Making history, Parasite is the first movie in a non-English language to ever win Best Picture (The Artist, a French production, won the award back in 2012 but was notably a silent film).

Sam Mendes and 1917 were expected to take home more of the prizes at the 92nd Academy Awards, but the British film did still win three – the second highest of the night, with Roger Deakins claiming a second Oscar in the Best Cinematography category for his work on the WWI epic. In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively. As expected, Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

The ceremony went without for a host for a second year running with award presenters ranging from Jane Fonda to James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both dressed up in their Cats costumes to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Musical performances included Billie Eilish and a surprise appearance from Eminem. A previous winner in the category, Elton John picked up his second Oscar for Best Original Song with ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from the biopic Rocketman.

Read the full list of winners here.

Watch some of the best moments from the night’s action below: