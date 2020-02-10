Camp Bestival line-up announced

The lineup for the biggest family festival in the UK, Camp Bestival, has been announced with superstar DJ Fatboy Slim, electronic duo Groove Armada and former One Direction member Liam Payne set to headline the three day festival. Also, indie band Friendly Fires are to make an appearance as special guests as well as UK chart pop sensation Becky Hill and BBC Sound of 2020 nominee Georgia amongst the announced acts.

In addition to live music, Camp Bestival have unveiled family acts including CBeebies legend Mr Tumble, CBBC presenters Sam & Mark, and everyone‘s favourite duo Dick & Dom. There is also RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole and comedy acts including Adam Kay and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘At the Movies’ and attractions catered to this feature a solar powered cinema and a ‘Full Moon Cinema’ situated outdoors, which will be no doubt a highlight for festival goers.

Camp Festival takes place in Lulworth, Dorset, from 30th July – 2nd August 2020. Tickets can be bought here.