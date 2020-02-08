Boomtown festival line-up revealed

As to be expected from Boomtown, this year’s instalment succeeds in surprising us with their uniquely weird, immersive and diversely crafted line-up. Unlike every other festival, Boomtown incorporates different ‘districts’ which each have their own unique themes and as a result of these differing regions we get an insanely disparate line-up.

Topping the bill so far we have the likes of the hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan alongside drum and bass legends Pendulum. The headliners continue with London rapper Kano, indie stars The Libertines and the electronic maestro Mura Masa amongst others.

The line-up also contains artists ranging from Andy C, Shy Fx and Noisia to hardcore act Malevolence, grungers Dinosaur Pile-up, hip-hop legend Akala and ska act Mad Caddies.

Of course the festival wouldn’t be complete without the sounds of artists like Denis Sulta, Mella Dee, Special Request, Hybrid Minds and The Black Madonna.

If you’re looking for a 4-day fiasco in the middle of the picturesque landscapes of Hampshire and to be taken on a journey of music and delirium then Boomtown will certainly top off your 2020 summer.

Boomtown takes place from 12th-16th August 2020. You can get your tickets through their website here.