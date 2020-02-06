Read more
Lovebox Festival

Lovebox Festival line-up announced

This year, the hip-hop, RnB and Dance festival Lovebox takes place 12th-14th June in Gunnersbury Park, London. Although this years festival announcements have been somewhat mediocre, Lovebox certainly stands out with its amazing and diverse line-up!

This festival boasts amazing headliners Tyler, The Creator, Disclosure, Khalid and Robyn, and has so many great acts that artists such as pop star Charlie XCX and hip-hop icons Goldlink don’t appear until four lines down. If good music is what you’re after, than Lovebox is definitely for you! Other great artists featuring on this incredible line-up include, but are not limited to: Jorja Smith, FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim, Annie Mac, Easy Life, Chase & Status, Celeste, Shy FX, and many more.

If you’re after a three day music festival, set in the centre of London that’s sure to be a lot of fun, then Lovebox will certainly make your summer 2020. And to make the deal even sweeter, you can get 10% off your tickets for Lovebox using Student Beans – that’s a deal you certainly don’t wanna miss out on!

You can get your tickets for Lovebox Festival 2020 through their website.

