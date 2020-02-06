Love Supreme line-up announced

Love Supreme is the ultimate feel-good festival, where you can feel soothed to the sounds of jazz throughout this three-day musical experience at Glynde Place, East Sussex. You can expect to see the amazing TLC, along with Anita Baker, The Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes, and Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits. The Roots are headlining as a UK festival exclusive, and other highlights include Sister Sledge and Candy Staton. The festival also promises “many more artists, DJs and aftershow parties to be announced”, and with previous acts such as Ms. Lauryn Hill, Earth Wind & Fire, and Jamie Cullen performing, this is definitely a festival to watch out for!

During this festival experience, you can expect to find a food village, along with various zones and activities such as the wellness area, cabaret, jazz in the round, jam sessions, jazz lounge and verdict bandstand. One thing that’s for sure is that you won’t get bored at this groovy festival, so be sure to keep an eye-out for more announcements via their social media.

Love Supreme is taking place 3rd-5th July 2020. It’s already sold out of its super early bird and early bird tickets, and is now onto general release – you can get your tickets here!