Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at the Superbowl 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed crowds across the globe with their amazing Superbowl set as they raced through 20 songs in just 12 minutes.

The two Latina queens showed the world just what they could do – not only did they sing and dance, but they poled danced, crowd surfed and played the drums, making for a great performance. Their vibrant set made up for the underwhelming performances at the Superbowl in the previous two years by Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

Their show incorporated loads of different musical styles, from salsa and reggae to hip-hop and afro beats, it was a cultural celebration that Shakira called “an all-inclusive party, a party that integrates cultures and diversity”. The singers had their own segments but joined for the finale as they sang Shakira’s 2010 world cup hit ‘Waka Waka’, they both put on an amazing show and showed their amazing musicality and dance moves. Shakira was also celebrating her 43rd birthday and we sure felt part of that celebration.

Watch their performance here: