Wireless 2020 line-up announced

Wireless Festival returns to the iconic Finsbury Park this July with a star-studded line-up ready to start the summer off right!

Wireless is one of the leading rap and hip-hop festivals in the world and its line-up shows the best of what these genres has to offer. The Friday is kicked off with A$AP Rocky, while UK culture icon Skepta will be headlining the Saturday and Meek Mill on the Sunday, ending the festival on a high.

Other artists included on this year’s line-up include Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Aitch and AJ Tracey. There are also several acts still to be announced, which will undoubtedly be a great addition an already exciting line-up.

Wireless Festival takes place in London from 3rd-5th July 2020. For the full line-up check Wireless’s website, where you can also find ticket information.