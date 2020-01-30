Love Saves The Day line-up announced

Love Saves The Day Festival is back and has announced its fantastic first wave of performers to take on the iconic Bristol festival.

The line-up consists of amazing techno/house/dance acts such as Krept & Konan, Andy C, Ms Banks, showing it has a variety of artists across all five stages. Over the course of two days you can expect fantastic live music from both mainstream and underground culture, and live entertainment from non-musical artists – this is just one of the many reasons why you should attend the sixth edition of this Bristol festival.

Love Saves The Day Festival can be described as a party in the park, taking on nightclub-esque music and combining the (hopefully) sunny May weather, making for the perfect atmosphere for a day of incredible music. The festival is only for over 18s, so do expect heavy nightclub vibes as the likes of My Nu Leng and Skream take you on a journey to party planet.

The festival has five stages, including: Main Stage (headlined by Orbital), Centre Stage: Love International, Lonely-Hearts Club, Paradiso, Brouhaha. These ambitious stage productions have become part of the fabric of Love Saves The Day with all the stages providing a huge variety of acts across the festival.

This will also be the last Love Saves The Day festival, so be sure to save the last dance for 24 and 25 May and end the festival’s five year triumph on a high note.

Check out the line up below, or for more information on how to buy tickets, click here: