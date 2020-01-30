Lost Village Festival 2020 line-up announced

Lost Village is a forest festival in Lincolnshire, which organisers describe as ‘a forgotten world, waiting to be explored’. This year, the magical, other-worldly festival is happening on the 27th-30th August, and the line up was announced yesterday via Instagram on @lostvillagefestival. The post stated that ‘the forest is calling us back’, exclaiming that ‘2020 will be our most incredible year to date’. With headliners like Bombay Bicycle Club, Bonobo and Four Tet, we have to agree!

Other artists on the announcement include: Honey Dijon, Django Django, The Big Moon, Sink Ya Teeth, Horse Meat Disco, Haai, Ross From Friends, Waajeed, including many others ‘& more to come. With stage names such as ‘Airbase’, ‘Junkyard’, ‘Burial Ground’, ‘Forgotten Cabin’, ‘Bureau of Lost’, and ‘Watcher’s Holt’, the musical experience at Lost Village is bound to be one you won’t forget.

If you’d rather take a break from music, Lost Village has a great comedy area too. Though the comedy section is yet to be announced, previous acts include: Joel Dommett, Joe Lycett, Katherine Ryan, and Angela Barnes, with this years line up “coming soon”.

When you’re feeling a little peckish, Lost Village’s ‘incredible eating’ section will keep you fuelled. There will be various pop-up restaurants, The Eating House, tribal banquets & Sunday feast, Happy Maki, The Duck Truck, and Biffs Jack Shack – what a list! These various food places will bring ‘boundary-pushing food from the UK’s finest chefs’, as well as street food from across the globe.

If you need to re-charge on this magical weekend experience, why not head to the Energy Garden? Here you’ll find, Breath Guy, Naomi Absalom, Mind Like Water, a lakeside spa, yoga, sound therapy, massages, and wellness workshops. Certainly not the festival experience I’m sure you’re used to!

Finally, if you’re not already amazed by all that Lost Village has to offer, check out their Discover Zone full of various workshops. Here you can expect creative workshops, vintage clothing making, Institute of Curios Minds, Abandoned Arcade, Circus of Astonishment, The Botanist’s Greenhouse, The Boat Yard, and even watch secret sets at the Watcher’s Holt.

Lost Village were certainly right to say 2020 will be their year, so get ready for tickets to go on sale tomorrow!

Tickets for Lost Village Festival 2020 can be purchased via this link as of Friday 31st January, 10am: https://lostvillagefestival.com/tickets/