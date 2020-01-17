Sandi Toksvig quits The Great British Bake Off

Following the controversial move from BBC to Channel 4, The Great British Bake Off has been well-received by audiences, mostly due to the loveable nature of its presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. The latter, however, has released their resignation via Twitter.

Stepping down due to other work commitments, Toksvig took to Twitter saying,

“It is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unsually, I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.”

This other work alludes to new adult literacy series, The Write Off.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.”

From her three years co-hosting the show, Toksvig witnessed 51 Showstoppers being created from the normal series, SU2C and festive specials. The upcoming Stand Up 2 Cancer celebrity special will be Toksvig’s last appearance on the programme. It is set to feature a whole host of well-known stars, from Louis Theroux, to James Blunt, and Ovie Soko from 2019’s Love Island.

Fellow co-host, Noel Fielding, put a heartfelt post on Instagram in response to the news.

There is currently no news as to who will replace Toksvig, who says,

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.”

Continuing,