SPOILER: I’m A Celebrity winner announced

After 23 days of trials, tribulations and turkey testicles, this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is over, and we have our winner.

Following Saturday night’s ‘Celebrity Cyclone’, we were left with three finalists – Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp and Andy Whyment.

Each of them had to complete a classic I’m A Celeb trial to win stars for a three course meal, with the addition of a drink and a treat. Jacqueline played for the starter in a trial called ‘Stake Out’, which involved her lying down in a star which was filled with increasing numbers of critters and culminated in her having to hold a spider in her mouth for the final minute. Andy Whyment then had to do the infamous eating trial, which included crocodile anus, in order to win the main courses. Finally, Roman Kemp’s dessert trial was ‘Panic Pit’, in which he had to lie down in an underground chamber full of snakes. All three celebrities won a full set of stars and consequently indulged in a final meal in which they could choose anything they wanted.

Ant and Dec then revealed that Roman Kemp had come third. Many fans were shocked that nobody seemed to meet him at the other end of the bridge, but it was later revealed that he did reunite with girlfriend Sophie, but it was not shown on screen.

It was then between Andy Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa, who were both incredibly emotional to have completed their jungle experience, especially when they each considered that they would now be known as themselves rather than as their famous soap opera characters: Andy plays Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street, while Jacqueline played Lauren Branning in EastEnders.

It was finally announced that, after 11 million votes had been cast, Jacqueline Jossa had been crowned Queen of the Jungle. She was handed her crown by the hosts of Extra Camp (Emily Atack, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas), and at the end of the episode we saw her tearful reunion with husband Dan Osborne.

Unfortunately, much of the media coverage of Jacqueline’s win has been concerned with her private life and rumours of Dan’s infidelity, and subsequently she has cancelled all TV interviews. She has since posted on Instagram that she’s “absolutely fine”, referring to her time in the jungle as “the best experience of [her]whole entire life”.

Congratulations, Jacqueline! Watch her win below: