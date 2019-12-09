Notes on News: Juice Wrld passed away age 21

Juice Wrld sadly passed away on 8 December 2019, 6 days after his 21st birthday.

It has been revealed he passed away due to a mystery seizure which the news is linking towards battle with drug addiction. However, we shouldn’t look at his life as someone who fell victim of drug addiction.

He was an amazing artist who created music that many fans could relate to. We should honour the life he did lead and the successes he made during his life, no matter how quickly it was cut short. Juice Wrld (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) made amazing music and became particularly known for his song ‘Lucid Dreams’ which made it on the UK top 40 chart. He was only at the beginning of his career but had achieved so much already in a short space of time.

Juice Wrld will surely be missed amongst the music industry and is another life taken away too shortly.

If you or someone you know is suffering with a drug/substance addiction, there are many ways to help. Look on https://www.talktofrank.com/ for any advice on how to help someone/yourself with this battle.

Listen to ‘Lucid Dreams’ below: