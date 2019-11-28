The Pussycat Dolls Reunion

After almost a decade apart, the Pussycat Dolls have announced a reunion tour consisting of nine UK shows in April 2020, marking a great start to the new decade. It was accidently announced by Louis Walsh on Lorraine Kelly as he revealed the Pussycat Dolls will be performing on X Factor: Celebrity this weekend. Fans are in meltdown as the ‘Don’t Cha’ band have left no sign of a possible reunion making this a highly shocking announcement.

Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt and Jessica Sutta have announced they will be performing on the tour, missing a key member, Melody Thornton. Though Melody will be missed on this tour it is not a surprise that she chosen not to be part of the show, especially considering her distant relationship with bandmate Nicole.

Tickets for the Pussycat Dolls comeback tour go on sale on Sunday 1 December.

Tour dates below:

5 April – 3Arena, Dublin

6 April – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

8 April – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

9 April – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11 April – The SSE Hyrdo, Glasgow

12 April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

14 April – Manchester Arena, Manchester

15 April – First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 April – O2 Arena, London