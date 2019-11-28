Lewis Capaldi cancels Southampton concert

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will no longer be able to play his concert in Southampton tonight (28th November 2019) due to vocal issues. He was due to play the O2 Guildhall, supported by Grace Carter and The Snuts.

In a statement on his Instagram story, he said that he has ‘been having trouble with [his]voice again this week & ha[s]been struggling through the past few shows and woke up today sounding rubbish.’ After seeing an ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor, it has been decided that he needs to have a rest in order to have any hope of completing the tour.

At present, his show at Brixton Academy tomorrow night is still scheduled to continue, but he will be seeing a vocal specialist in London to confirm that this can go ahead.

If you were attending the concert, check your emails for any information on refunds. If you have any issues, contact your point of sale for more information.

We hope Lewis gets better soon!

Read the full statement below: