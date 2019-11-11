Nostalgic News: Assassin’s Creed Unity and Rogue were released 5 years ago today

Two installments of the Assassin’s Creed franchise Unity and Rogue were released five years ago today, on November 11th, 2014.

In Unity, you follow Assassin Arno Dorian through the turmoil of the French Revolution while Rogue follows Assassin-turned-Templar Shay Cormac during events of the Seven Year’s War, traveling from America, to the Arctic and Portugal.

And for two games focusing on both sides of the Assassin-Templar war, it was perfect that these were released on the same date; it gives a new perspective on the conflict that protagonists such as Ezio Auditore might not have experienced. Even if, at first, they seem disconnected, finishing Shay Cormac’s story in Rogue shows you how he influenced Arno’s experiences in Unity. It was a well thought out twist that I did not see coming.

However, the release of the titles was marred with glitches and bugs, leading to many long-time fans to call Unity the worst title in the franchise. But that still misses the interesting mechanics introduced in that title and the amazing soundtrack. And that doesn’t even cover the reproduction of some of France’s most notable landmarks including Notre Dame; after the fire in Spring 2019, developer Ubisoft donated funds towards its reconstruction, and giving away the title for free to allow people to “give everyone the chance to experience the majesty and beauty” of the cathedral.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue is also receiving a Nintendo Switch version of the game, to be released in 2020, as well as a Remastered edition that was released in March 2018. It just goes to show how, even five years on, the franchise still brings a wonderful experience for even the most casual of gamers or history fans.

Watch the Unity trailer below: