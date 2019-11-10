Nostalgic News – The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ was released 25 years ago

As part of our War and Remembrance collaboration with Wessex Scene, this is the third in a series of Nostalgic News pieces celebrating music, TV shows, films and literature that are celebrating big anniversaries this year. The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ was released as a single on 19th September 1994.

Irish rock band The Cranberries released their iconic protest song ‘Zombie’ 25 years ago on the 19th September 1994. It was written during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, specifically in protest against the 1993 IRA bombing in Warrington.

Dolores O’Riordan’s politically-charged single was met with resistance from the band’s record label, but the singer persevered with her wish to sing about what was really happening in Ireland during this time of conflict. The music video for ‘Zombie’ was later banned by the BBC, as it featured footage of the troubles and paramilitary murals around Belfast.

The song has remained an important piece of music, both in Ireland and around the world, for treating the serious issue of conflict with such strong emotion. Over the years the song has become almost a piece of history as a reminder of the violence in Ireland that took so many lives.