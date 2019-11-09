Nostalgic News: Our Girl series 1 began 5 years ago

As part of our War and Remembrance collaboration with Wessex Scene, this is the second in a series of Nostalgic News pieces celebrating music, TV shows, films and literature that are celebrating big anniversaries this year. The first series of Our Girl began on 21st September 2014.

Five years ago saw the release of the first series of the epic war-based BBC show Our Girl. Initially starring Lacey Turner as soldier Molly Dawes, the drama follows her journey as a medic in the British Army, working under Captain Charles James – portrayed by Ben Aldridge – the leader of 2 Section. Series 2 saw a major cast change as the drama instead followed Lance Corporal Georgie Lane, played by Michelle Keegan, as 2 Section’s new medic. The subsequent series see her visit places such as Kenya, Nepal and Bangladesh and deal with a variety of war-related issues such as trafficking, terrorism and humanitarian missions. Our Girl is a dramatized version of what war is like in the present day, setting it apart from the period dramas that usually dominate the broadcasting schedule.

The fourth series is set to air within the next 12 months.

Watch a trailer from the US broadcast of the show here: