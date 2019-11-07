RuPaul’s Drag Race UK confirmed for a second season

Start your engines, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been commissioned for a second season to be aired on BBC iPlayer next year.

The UK spin-off of the hit American show is currently around halfway through it’s debut season, raking in 6.5 million viewers on iPlayer, proving it to be incredibly successful.

So far, season one of Drag Race UK has had amazing challenges like Downtown Draggy and Girl Group Battle Royale, recording a track called ‘Break Up (Bye Bye)’ which featured at number 3 in the iTunes music charts. Again, this just goes to show how Drag Race has taken over pop culture.

The dragtastic news comes as RuPaul said “This season’s queens proved that Britain’s Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here’s to another season of love, laughter and light!” If you would like to take part, applications for season 2 close 15 November.

To apply, click here.

Watch the trailer for this season below: