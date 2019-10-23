Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ wins Song of the Decade

Last week in London, The Q Awards named Lana Del Rey‘s breakthrough song ‘Video Games’ as the Song of the Decade. The track, from her second studio album Born To Die, reached number nine in the UK after its release in 2011.

Although the singer couldn’t attend the ceremony, she said that she was ‘honoured’ to be given the coveted award, as it was where she began her career. She was also nominated for Best Album Award as well as Best Act In The World Today.

The win is especially significant as Lana Del Rey was rejected by many labels for not being right for radio play, but eventually became one of her most popular songs. It has been celebrated as a highlight of the decade in other lists, such as Pitchfork’s ‘The 200 Best Songs of the 2010s’.

Other artists who took home awards at the ceremony include Stormzy, The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi.

Check out the music video for Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ below.