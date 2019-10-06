Title and cover for Hunger Games prequel novel revealed

Ten years after the publication of Mockingjay in 2010, Suzanne Collins, famed author of The Hunger Games trilogy, is set to release a new novel based in the world of Panem.

Set during the Tenth iteration of the Hunger Games, Collins’ novel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will look at the truth about human nature, as well as important questions surrounding authority and use of violence. With the novel’s setting so close to the end of the “Dark Days” and the failed rebellion of the Districts, the Tenth Hunger Games provide a suitable backdrop for exactly these questions.

Since the novel’s announcement in June 2019, it’s release date has been confirmed as May 19th 2020, as well as its cover consisting of a golden Mockingjay sitting above a snake.

Remind yourselves of the first Hunger Games movie: