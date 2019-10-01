‘Dancing on Ice’ full line-up announced

The ITV series Dancing on Ice will be returning to our screens for its twelfth series in early 2020, and the long-rumoured line-up has finally been revealed.

Following years of his controversial comments – which culminated in accusations that he bullied Gemma Collins in this year’s series – Jason Gardiner has been axed from the judging panel, to be replaced by John Barrowman. He will be joined by Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo, who are all returning to the panel, and the show will once again be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The 2019 series, which was won by former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordon, was watched by an average of over 5.6 million viewers each week.

Despite initial rumours that Love Island winner Amber Gill would be joining the show (following in the footsteps of former Islanders Wes Nelson and Kem Cetinay), but in fact one of the first names announced for the show was another finalist from this year’s series: Maura Higgins. Her name was announced alongside TV presenter Michael Barrymore on ITV’s This Morning.

Here’s the full list of celebrities:

Ben Hanlin – magician

Caprice – model and lingerie brand owner

Ian ‘H’ Watkins – member of the pop group Steps

Joe Swash – actor and TV presenter

Kevin Kilbane – footballer

Libby Clegg – Paralympic sprinter

Lisa George – plays Beth Tinker in Coronation Street

Lucrezia Millarini – news reader and journalist

Maura Higgins – Love Island finalist

Michael Barrymore – TV presenter and comedian

Perri Kiely – member of dance troupe Diversity

Trisha Goddard – TV presenter and actress

Dancing on Ice will be returning to ITV in January. Watch Maura revealing her place on the show: