Nostalgic News: ‘Brand New Eyes’ was released 10 years ago

Paramore‘s third studio album Brand New Eyes was released ten years ago on September 29th 2009.

Following the heavy Punk album that was Riot! which shot the band to fame with singles such as ‘Misery Business’, this album continues some of that hard-hitting punk in tracks such as ‘ Careful’ and ‘Ignorance’, while also bringing a ‘pop punk’ element to their sound in tracks such as ‘Playing God ‘and ‘Brick By Boring Brick’.

Despite initial worries of living up to Riot!’s expectations, the album was a success both in the US and internationally. ‘The Only Exception’, the album’s third single was even nominated for a Grammy, and the album itself reached Platinum certification in the UK.

The album was the last to feature the Farro brothers Josh and Zac before their departure from the band in 2010, although Zac would re-join the band in 2017.