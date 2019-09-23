71st Annual Emmy Awards: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins big

After setting the record for the most ever nominations, Game of Thrones won 12 of its 32 categories at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Despite the somewhat controversial response to its final season, it won the coveted Best Drama award, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage’s performance as Tyrion Lannister in the series finale. These can be added to the ten creative awards it won last week, which included accolades for their casting, title design, fantasy costumes. visual effects and stunt coordination.

They were, however, overlooked in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, as despite having four of their actresses nominated, the award went to Julia Garner for her performance in Ozark.

Elsewhere, Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a brilliant night, with major successes for both Fleabag and Killing Eve. Fleabag won the most awards from the Primetime section, winning four awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. This makes it the first ever British comedy to win Outstanding Series, as it was originally made for BBC Three.

Jodie Comer won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Other big winners on the night included Chernobyl, which picked up three awards including Outstanding Limited Series. Black Mirror‘s ‘Bandersnatch’ won Outstanding Television Movie, and RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Competition Program.

Watch one of Fleabag’s wins below: