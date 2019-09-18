Nostalgic News: ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’ is 10 years old today

It’s hard to deny the cinematic excellence of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009); from its hilariously punny title to the fact that we can pretend to be learning about science all whilst watching food fall from the sky, it’s impossible not to love this 90 minute Sony Pictures animation.

Since its release we’ve further been blessed with Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) where we follow protagonist Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader), romantic interest Sam Sparks (Anna Faris) and their team back to their home island Shallow Falls, now full of sentient ‘foodimals’ as a result of the failed FLDSMDFR.

Despite whispers of a third instalment in this franchise, it seems unlikely considering the lack of official confirmation now 10 years since the original films release.

Remind yourself of the trailer below: