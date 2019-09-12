Switch announce their Autumn/Winter 2019 line-up

Following their recent reopening after a major refurbishment, student favourite Switch have announced the line-up for their Autumn/Winter season events.

The nightclub, which can be found on Above Bar Street in Southampton city centre, has recently undergone a £200,000 makeover. This has included a new entrance, new staging and sound systems and a new dancefloor bar. They reopened over August Bank Holiday weekend, and have since announced a huge list of events and DJ appearances across September, October and November.

Among the events listed is the official afterparty of Docklands festival, a day festival in Hogland’s Park. We recently spoke to the festival’s founder, and you can read the interview here.

There are also appearances from Macky Gee, Shy FX and Hannah Wants, among others – that’s semester one sorted!

Read the full line-up below. For more information on any of these events, visit Switch’s website or Facebook page.

14th September | Warehouse presents Darkzy ft. Window Kid

19th September | Macky Gee & Bou

21st September | Warehouse presents Shy FX

28th September | Warehouse presents Docklands official afterparty

3rd October | Skepsis

5th October | Garage Nations Southampton

12th October | Warehouse presents Skream – Open to Close

19th October | Hybrid Minds (2hr Set)

26th October | Eskimo Dance Halloween

7th November | Boiler Room

9th November | Friends of FooR

16th November | Switch invites Rampage

23rd November | Foreverland Southampton

30th November | Hannah Wants