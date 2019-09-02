Nostalgic News: ‘The Sims 4’ was released 5 years ago today

Five years ago The Sims 4 was released changing the course of the game compared to its predecessor The Sims 3.

The Sims 4 is much more deep and complex compared to The Sims 3 as users are able to see their Sims express more personality than ever before. For example, when tired the Sims slouch, or when they are sad/embarrassed they can make a self-deprecating joke.

Not only in the world can they express personality, but in Create-a-Sim mode sims are able to wear both masculine and feminine clothes which allows sims to express themselves through clothing. The Create-a-Sim mode also allows users to create Sims with more realistic body types and the ability to push and pull parts of a Sims body.

The Sims 4 is a great game to procrastinate to and may come in handy when those deadlines are approaching.

Watch the trailer below: