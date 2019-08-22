The Great British Bake Off Announces 2019 Contestants

Channel 4’s popular baking competition is returning for its third season since moving from BBC1, with the first episode airing on Tuesday 27 August. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be retuning to our screens, alongside Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig as presenters.

The 13 contestants taking on the famous white tent have just been announced, with many fans remarking on the fact that this group are much younger than the selection of bakers that usually appear on the show.

As usual, we have people coming from a range of day jobs, from students and teachers to veterinary surgeons. Over half of this year’s line-up are in their 20s, with oldest contestant at just 56 years old. We can also expect a big variety of bakes, with two contestants citing Spanish and Indian heritages as inspiration in their baking journey.

The atypically young line-up is thought to be linked the The Great British Bake Off’s generally young audience, who are becoming more inspired by the bakers we see every year and therefore being more motivated to enter this national contest.

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday 27 August on Channel 4. Check out the teaser below: