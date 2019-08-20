Bond 25 name and release date announced

After months of speculation, the 25th Bond film finally has a name: No Time To Die. The movie will be released into UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020, and will be released in the US five days later on 8th April.

The news was announced by producers on the official James Bond Twitter account, accompanied by a promotional video featuring Daniel Craig – this is expected to be his fifth and final Bond film before the role is handed on to a new successor.

Last month it was revealed that Lashana Lynch had been cast, reportedly as the new ‘007’. Joining her and Craig in the movie will be Rami Malek in a ‘mysterious villain’ role, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris, who are all reprising their roles from the previous instalment, Spectre. Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also onboard the writing team.

Click on the link below to see the promotional video for the movie: