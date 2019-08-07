Boardmasters Festival cancelled just hours before it was due to start

Cornish festival Boardmasters was cancelled just hours before it was due to begin, after the Met Office issued weather warnings for much of the country.

The festival was due to begin today (Wednesday 7th August), but at 11pm on Tuesday, they released a statement saying that “the safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first”, and therefore “the potential is too severe for the event to go ahead”. The surfing aspect of the festival, however, is expected to continue as planned.

Attendees were understandably very upset about the situation, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration – particularly those who had already travelled to Newquay for the event, or those who were unlikely to get refunds on added extras like hotels and transport.

Boardmasters was due to be headlined by Wu-Tang Clan, Florence & The Machine and Foals, with as many as 53,000 people expected to attend across Wednesday to Sunday.

It was cancelled due to severe weather warnings issued by the Met Office for this weekend, with gusts of over 60mph expected across Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are also predicted over much of the UK.

Organisers confirmed earlier today that anyone who bought tickets from the official website would be entitled to a full refund.

